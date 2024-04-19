DD News sports new saffron logo before polls

April 19, 2024 02:57 am | Updated 02:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

Doordarshan News has launched its new saffron-coloured logo by announcing that it is now available in a refurbished avatar. The logo’s colour has been changed from ruby red to saffron.

“Get ready for a news journey like never before...experience the all-new DD News! We have the courage to put: Accuracy over speed Facts over claims Truth over sensationalism, Because if it is on DD News, it is the truth!,” the state-run news channel posted on X.

Saffron adorns the top band of the national tricolour, while the colour is also used predominantly in the ruling BJP’s party flag.

The move has drawn criticism on social media. An X user said: “Just hours before election when Moral Code of Conduct is on how can a National channel and the government change the logo colour to colour of its party? Isn’t this violation @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI pls step in. #LokSabhaElection2024 #violation #India...” Another user said: “Ministry of Broadcast and Information, but only information of the RSS”.

Last year, before Independence Day celebrations, public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati had decided to revamp its television channels. Doordarshan National’s original logo was also revived, albeit with brighter colours.

In the recent past, Prasar Bharati has also strengthened its digital media team. The public broadcaster has been allocated an outlay of ₹2,539.61 crore for the upgrade and expansion of broadcasting infrastructure till 2025-2026. It is also working on its plan to launch an over-the-top (OTT) platform.

