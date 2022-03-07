DD India now on Yupp TV 

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a memorandum of understanding with Yupp TV, an over-the-top (OTT) platform, in order to expand the reach of DD India channel, which puts forth the country’s perspective on various international developments on global platforms.

With this, DD India is now available on the OTT platform of Yupp TV in the United States, United Kingdom, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. The content hosting agreement was signed by Prasar Bharati’s chief executive officer Shashi Shekhar Vempati and Yupp TV founder and chief executive officer Uday Reddy.

Available in more than 190 countries, the channel offers international viewers India’s perspective on all domestic and global developments and also acts as a bridge between India and Indian diaspora across the world. It showcases India’s culture and values to the world, said the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Monday.

“ DD India has established itself as a global influencer on India related issues through its sharp analysis and commentary, thought provoking views and opinions and cutting edge visual presentation,” said the Ministry.

The channel’s one of the popular shows, based on in-depth analysis and research, is Bio-Quest. “This series deals with the origin of COVID-19, vaccine development and other scientific discoveries related to COVID. Some of the other high viewership shows are India Ideas, World Today, Indian Diplomacy, DD Dialogue, News Night etc,” it said.