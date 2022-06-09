DD Director-General Mayank Kumar Agrawal given additional charge of Prasar Bharati CEO

Devesh K. Pandey June 09, 2022 13:36 IST

The move came after the five-year tenure of Shashi Shekhar Vempati as Prasar Bharati CEO came to an end on Wednesday

Doordarshan Director-General Mayank Kumar Agrawal has been given the additional charge of Prasar Bharati CEO. | Photo Credit: Indian Information Service

Doordarshan and Doordarshan News Director-General Mayank Kumar Agrawal has been given the additional charge of Prasar Bharati Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The decision, to give the additional charge to the 1989-batch Indian Information Service official till further orders or regular appointment to the post, was taken following an approval from Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. The move came after the five-year tenure of Shashi Shekhar Vempati as Prasar Bharati CEO came to an end on Wednesday. Mr. Vempati was appointed as CEO of the public broadcaster in June 2017, on the recommendation of a three-member committee headed by the then Vice-President. An alumnus of IIT-Bombay, Mr. Vempati was the youngest and first non-bureaucrat to hold the public office since its creation in 1997.



