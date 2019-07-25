DD channels to get creative heads from outside

Creative heads would be appointed in various Doordarshan channels to give further boost to programming and high-quality content, according to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

While government employees would continue to serve in other departments, creative heads would be brought in to enhance the quality of programmes, he said.

The Minister was speaking at the inaugural of State of the Art Video Walls in all the eight Delhi studios of Doordarshan and an Earth Station on Thursday.

The self-adjusting video walls would help get more viewership. There was need to embrace latest technologies to keep up with the competition, he noted.

The Earth Station would enable broadcast of more channels within the same bandwidth. The government had decided to launch one StartUp channel and more were to follow soon.

Credibility, Doordarshan’s greatest asset

Mr. Javadekar asserted that credibility was Doordarshan’s greatest asset. More steps should be taken to make it people's first choice. Doordarshan had an edge over other channels in having access to information. Its feed of Chandrayaan-2 launch on Monday was used by private broadcasters, he pointed out and congratulated the team that covered the event.

Sixty-two of the 68 channels had been made digital and the remaining work should be completed this year, for which budget would be provided, he said.

The Minister exhorted Doordarshan employees to launch a campaign for expanding the reach of Free Dish Service from 3.25 crore to 5 crore households. In all, 104 channels are available for free through the service.

India recently entered into agreements with Bangladesh and South Korea for broadcast of DD India channel in the two countries and that of their official channels in India through Free Dish, he added.