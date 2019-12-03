DCW chief writes to Modi, demands rapists be hanged within 6 months of conviction

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction.
Stressing that implementation of laws is important, she demanded that police resources be increased and their accountability fixed.
The demand comes after the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad last week.
On Monday in Lok Sabha, members cutting across party lines, not only demanded the hanging of the accused in the case but also argued to have the death penalty as the “only punishment” for the offence of rape.
Defence Miniter Rajnath Singh responded by saying that the government was ‘ready to make more stringent provisions in law’, after members expressed outrage over incidents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.