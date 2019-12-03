National

DCW chief writes to Modi, demands rapists be hanged within 6 months of conviction

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal.  

Swati Maliwal wants the accountability of the policemen to be fixed

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction.

Stressing that implementation of laws is important, she demanded that police resources be increased and their accountability fixed.

The demand comes after the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad last week.

On Monday in Lok Sabha, members cutting across party lines, not only demanded the hanging of the accused in the case but also argued to have the death penalty as the “only punishment” for the offence of rape.

Defence Miniter Rajnath Singh responded by saying that the government was ‘ready to make more stringent provisions in law’, after members expressed outrage over incidents.

