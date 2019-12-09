National

DCW chief urges Home Minister to withdraw cops on VIP security

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to withdraw security personnel from VIP security duties owing to the scarcity of police resources, in the wake of the recent rapes across the country.

Ms. Maliwal, who is on a hunger strike to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction, sought an appointment for DCW members with Mr. Shah. She said most policemen were involved with VIP security, thereby hampering their accountability towards the public.

