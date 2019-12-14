DCW chief demands immediate implementation of ‘Disha Bill’ in entire country

DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate implementation of Disha Bill in the entire country, which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty.
The DCW chief also expressed sadness over the “indifferent attitude” of the central government till date over the issue of women’s safety.
Ms. Maliwal, who has been on a hunger strike for over 10 days to demand capital punishment for rapists, said she will not end her fast till the Disha Bill is implemented in the entire country.
On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the bill.
The proposed new law has been named the ‘Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019’ as a tribute to the veterinary doctor who was raped and murdered recently in neighbouring Telangana.
