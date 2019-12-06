DCW chief asks President to reject mercy petition of Nirbhaya convict

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal in the third day of her indefinite fast on Thursday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the December 2012 gang rape case.

‘Hang them before Dec.16’

She also asked him to ensure that the accused are hanged before December 16.

Ms. Maliwal also wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to ensure that the death penalty is awarded within 30 days to those who set a rape survivor in the Unnao district on fire.

She accused the Uttar Pradesh government of “remaining in slumber” despite several heinous crimes being committed in the State every day.

“The deteriorating situation of women safety in the entire country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, is a cause of grave concern. It is shocking that just within six months of the reporting of the case, the accused was allowed to come out on bail. The girl has suffered tremendously for raising her voice against a brutal crime inflicted on her,” the DCW chief said.

Ms. Maliwal is on a hunger strike to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction. She has also written to the Prime Minister and women law-makers as well saying that the root cause for crimes against women is the complete absence of fear of certain and swift punishment in the minds of the criminals.