Days ahead of JEE, student found dead at her home in Kota

January 29, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated January 30, 2024 12:01 am IST - KOTA

An 18-year-old student was found dead at her home in Rajasthan’s Kota city, a coaching hub, on January 29. She was to give the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to the IITs and the NITs in a day or two.

She was facing study-related stress and found herself unable to tackle the exam, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh said. Her father is a security guard at a private bank in the city, he said. The family hails from Akawdakhurd village in Jhalawar district and has been staying in the city for the past three years.

Her cousin said she had been putting in seven or eight hours of studies every day. On January 23, a 19-year-old students was found hanging in his hostel room in Kota. He had come to the city from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh a year ago to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination for admission to medical courses.

(Those in distress can reach out to Sanjivini for help at 011-4076 9002)

