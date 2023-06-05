ADVERTISEMENT

Days after the horrific accident, another goods train derails in Odisha 

June 05, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

The incident happened on a private track laid inside the ACC Cement plant near Bargarh, and no casualty has been reported

The Hindu Bureau

Several wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derailed near Sambardhara in the Bargarh district, of Odisha on June 5.

Several wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derailed near Sambardhara in the Bargarh district of Odisha on June 5. The train was en route to Bargarh from Dunguri. No casualty was reported.

The incident happened on a private track laid inside the ACC Cement plant near Bargarh.

This is a narrow gauge line owned by the Bargarh cement works, and not by Indian Railways.

The incident happened days after the horrific train accident that happened in the State, which claimed 275 lives. The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on June 2 evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US