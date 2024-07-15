ADVERTISEMENT

Days after taking charge as Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren calls on PM Modi

Updated - July 15, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 08:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Soren, who spent around five months in prison, and became Chief Minister again on July 4, said the meeting with PM Modi was a "courtesy call"

PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, days after he took charge of the post again.

Positing a picture on X (formerly Twitter) from his meeting with the Prime Minister, Soren said the meeting was a "courtesy call".

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president had resigned as the Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

After spending around five months in prison, he secured bail and became Chief Minister again on July 4.

