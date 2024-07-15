Days after taking charge as Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren calls on PM Modi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, days after he took charge of the post again.

Positing a picture on X (formerly Twitter) from his meeting with the Prime Minister, Soren said the meeting was a "courtesy call".

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president had resigned as the Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

After spending around five months in prison, he secured bail and became Chief Minister again on July 4.