Days after taking charge as Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren calls on PM Modi

Soren, who spent around five months in prison, and became Chief Minister again on July 4, said the meeting with PM Modi was a "courtesy call"

Updated - July 15, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 08:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 15, 2024.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, days after he took charge of the post again.

Positing a picture on X (formerly Twitter) from his meeting with the Prime Minister, Soren said the meeting was a "courtesy call".

Also read: Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM for third term

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president had resigned as the Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Also Read: ​Weaponising PMLA: On the Hemant Soren case

After spending around five months in prison, he secured bail and became Chief Minister again on July 4.

