Days after restricting bar association, J&K High Court recognises new lawyers’ body in Kashmir

The J&K and Ladakh High Court on Saturday recognised a new lawyers’ body in Kashmir, the Kashmir Advocates Association (KAA), by exercising powers under Section 58 of the Bar Council, which was extended to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The move came days after the District Magistrate, Srinagar, barred the J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA), a lawyers’ body active for several decades, from holding any elections, citing their “anti-national and pro-secessionist” ideology. The order also highlighted the JKHCBA’s history of “providing free legal aid to anti-nationals”.

A spokesman of the KAA, while announcing official recognition, said the High Court exercised powers of the Bar Council under Section 58 of the Advocates Act 1961.

“This recognition marks a historic milestone, as the KAA becomes the first and only Advocates Association/Bar Association to receive such acknowledgement from the Bar Council of J&K and the Hon’ble High Court of J&K&L,” the KAA said.

The Bar Council was introduced to J&K after its special status was abrogated in 2019 to bring the J&K&L courts at par with the rest of the country. However, the Bar Council, which is otherwise an elected body, has not seen elections yet and the J&K&L assumes its de facto charge in absence of an elected body.

The KAA said the recognition was a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of the members in upholding the principles of justice and advocating for the legal community in the region.

“The KAA is committed to work for the welfare of legal professionals practising in different courts of the Union Territory. By addressing the needs and concerns of its members, the association aims to enhance the professional environment and ensure their well-being,” the KAA said.

It expressed “sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, his companion judges, the Hon’ble High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the Bar Council of Jammu & Kashmir, and all the members of the legal fraternity who have supported and encouraged the association throughout this journey”.

“The association looks forward to further strengthening its efforts in working for the betterment and welfare of advocates in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, particularly in the Kashmir Valley,” the KAA said.

Meanwhile, the former president of the JKHBA, Mian Qayoom, was arrested recently in a case related to the assassination of lawyer Babar Qadri in 2020 at his residence in Srinagar’s Hawal area.

