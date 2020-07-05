Days after Leh visit, Narendra Modi calls on Ram Nath Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday and briefed him on issues of national and international importance, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The meeting comes just days after Mr. Modi had visited Leh and addressed soldiers at Nimu in Ladakh after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan valley.

It is also the first meeting between the Prime Minister and the President ever since the border hostilities between India and China flared up.

In the violent clashes on June 15, Indian Army lost 20 army personnel including Col. B. Santosh Babu while the Chinese side is also learnt to have suffered an ‘unspecified’ number of casualties.

As the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, The President had lauded the “exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country”.