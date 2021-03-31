National

Day temperatures likely to be above normal over north, east India from April to June: IMD

Students cover their face and head with the clothes to protect from the heat waves as they returns back home after their studying periods complete at their school in the hot afternoon in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
PTI New Delhi 31 March 2021 18:21 IST
Updated: 31 March 2021 19:02 IST

Several parts of the country saw temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in March

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal over north and east India from April to June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its summer forecast.

The IMD said below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of south India, parts of east India, northeast and extreme north India.

"During the upcoming hot weather season (April to June), above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and few subdivisions of east central India.

Advertising
Advertising

"However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsular India and few subdivisions of east, northeast and extreme north India," the IMD said.

Several parts of the country saw temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in March.

Comments
More In National
weather
Read more...