Two debuts, a break with the past, and wit

The first day of the winter session saw two debuts in the Rajya Sabha: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu occupying the Chair and BJP president Amit Shah occupying the front row of the Treasury benches.

Mr. Naidu started off with the suggestion that the colonial term “I beg to” not be used while laying papers on the table. “Just say I rise to lay on the table” the listed papers, he said. “No need to beg ... this is Independent India.”

He said this after Ministers began by saying “I beg to lay on the table the papers listed against my name in today’s revised list of business”. Mr. Naidu, however, clarified that this was only a suggestion and not an order.

Mr. Naidu also stood up while reading out obituary references. His predecessors like Hamid Ansari and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat would do this seated.

He enlivened the raucous proceedings with his one-liners and alliterations. On not finding DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Mr. Naidu quipped, “Shiva was everywhere but not in this House.”

When the Congress members stormed the well demanding apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Naidu commented, “All in well, not well of the House.”

Mr. Shah made a quieter entry. When he entered the House, the Treasury benches thumped the desks to welcome him. He, however, did not make any comment; nor did he return post-lunch.

There was talk on his being allotted a room within Parliament. However the BJP’s parliamentary office denied any such proposal.