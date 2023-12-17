Day-long State mourning in India after demise of Kuwaiti Emir

December 17, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolence at the passing away of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Emir had ruled the oil-rich country for three years and breathed his last on Saturday.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait,” said the Prime Minister in a message. Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was declared the new Emir of Kuwait.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared a day of national mourning on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A notification has announced that no official entertainment will be held on Sunday in any part of India and that the national flag will be flown at half mast on all government buildings where the tricolour is flown usually, as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT