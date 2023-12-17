ADVERTISEMENT

Day-long State mourning in India after demise of Kuwaiti Emir

December 17, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the departed leader of the oil-rich nation

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who served as Kuwait’s emir for three years. | Photo Credit: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolence at the passing away of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Emir had ruled the oil-rich country for three years and breathed his last on Saturday.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait,” said the Prime Minister in a message. Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was declared the new Emir of Kuwait.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared a day of national mourning on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A notification has announced that no official entertainment will be held on Sunday in any part of India and that the national flag will be flown at half mast on all government buildings where the tricolour is flown usually, as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India / Kuwait / death

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US