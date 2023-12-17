GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Day-long State mourning in India after demise of Kuwaiti Emir

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the departed leader of the oil-rich nation

December 17, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 04:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who served as Kuwait’s emir for three years.

A file photo of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who served as Kuwait’s emir for three years. | Photo Credit: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolence at the passing away of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Emir had ruled the oil-rich country for three years and breathed his last on Saturday.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait,” said the Prime Minister in a message. Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was declared the new Emir of Kuwait.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared a day of national mourning on Sunday.

A notification has announced that no official entertainment will be held on Sunday in any part of India and that the national flag will be flown at half mast on all government buildings where the tricolour is flown usually, as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Related Topics

India / Kuwait / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.