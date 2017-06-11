Day in pictures - June 11, 2017

1/9

Rural bliss: After a fulfilling IPL season, what has India legspinner Amit Mishra been up to? He visited the Chennakeshawa Swamy temple in Belur, Karnataka, visited a coffee plantation and played cricket with kids. It’s not everyday you find a Test cricketer behind the wheels of a tractor Photo: Special Arrangement

The weather has turned pleasant in Vellore, giving its residents some much-needed respite from the scorching sun. Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

Vijayprathap Mmaharaj Guru performs water yoga in a swimming pool at Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam on Sunday. Photo: G. N. Rao

A chameleon found lurking about next to the Papanasam dam in Tirunelveli. Photo: A. Shaikmohideen

The monsoon has arrived in Ranchi, giving its resident some relief. Photo: Manob Chowdhury

A mother protects her child from the rain in South Mumbai on Sunday. Photo: Vivek Bendre

A monkey relishes a roti for lunch from a dhaba in New Delhi. Numerous stray monkeys have a field day over weekends in the high-security Lutyen's zone having damaged cables, CCTVs and scaring people. Photo: V. V. Krishnan

The backwaters of Kochi is usually busy with fishing and tourist boats. But they look deserted as rain cloudes gather over the city with the monsoon getting active over Kerala. Photo: H.Vibhu