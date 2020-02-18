Day after Rakesh Maria hints at ‘questionable’ role of ATS chief, govt. takes note of gangster’s letter

A day after former top police official Rakesh Maria, in his book Let Me Say It Now, hinted at the “questionable role” of his colleague and Mumbai Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Deven Bharti, it is learnt that the Maharashtra government is looking into latter’s role and alleged links to underworld as disclosed in a letter written by gangster Vijay Palande, lodged in the high-security Taloja prison.

The Home Minister has written on a file (accessed by The Hindu) calling for an explanation from Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on February 12, asking him to hold a meeting to discuss the letter written to the Central Vigilance Commission by the gangster, accused of a double murder in 2012.

Written in 2018

The letter, a copy of which is with The Hindu, was written on December 31, 2018 and later forwarded to the State Home Department in October 2019 by the CVC and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and forwarded to the Maharashtra Home Minister for his views. The Home Minister has written on the file ‘to be discussed’.

“We are calling for a meeting to discuss the issue with the DG and Additional Chief Secretary (Home),” said a source in the Home Department.

‘Can’t be verified’

Senior IPS officials said the letter might be just the handiwork of a ‘disgruntled accused’ and its content had to be taken with a pinch of salt. “Any such letter must be taken with a pinch of salt and lot of content of this letter cannot be verified,” said a senior IPS officer. In the letter, the gangster has alleged Mr. Bharti’s close proximity to underworld gangsters Chhotha Shakeel, Umar Chikoo, Salim Maharaj, Ahmed Langda, and a criminal empire being run by Mr. Bharti to the tune of ‘₹10,000 crore’, including close networks with gangster Ejaz Lakdawala.

The letter also accused Mr. Bharti of taking a bribe of ₹2 crore from Anuj Tikku, son of Arun Tikku, for whose murder Palande was charged along with associate Simran Sood for taking over Tikku senior’s apartment. “Deven Bharti took ₹2 crore from Anuj Tikku’s family to exonerate him from his father’s murder, wherein he had given a contract to kill his own father to Dhananjay Shinde, a henchman of Santosh Shetty. Due to Deven Bharti’s blessing, Anuj Tikku was not charged at all,” the letter from Palande reads.

‘Criminal empire’

The letter also accuses Mr. Bharti of running an empire of ‘criminal activity’ along with other gangsters and having proximity to gangster Santosh Shetty, Chhota Shakeel, Chhota Rajan.

“Santosh [Shetty] continued working tandem with Deven Bharti but soon Chhota Rajan discovered and both developed animosity. Meanwhile, Bharti grabbed all matka operations in the State,” the letter alleges, linking Mr. Bharti to gangster Sudhakar Shetty, who became a ‘gang member’ of Deven Bharti.

“All illicit money started to be parked at Sudhakar’s office on behalf of M.r Bharti,” the letter alleges.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar refused to confirm the note or presence of the letter. “Should I discuss with you this issue, before discussing with the honourable Home Minister? I will have to check and get back to you on this,” he told The Hindu.

SP’s denial

S.H. Kurlekar, Superintendent of Police, Taloja Jail, where Palande is lodged, denied information of a such a letter on the file even though Palande has given his postal address on the letter as “A 342, room no 49, High Security Anda Cell, Taloja Central Prison.” Mr. Kurlekar said: “I have no information on file of any such letter moving out of my prison.”

Bharti’s reaction

“This way no officer will be able to work if any gangster writing unsubstantiated letter is taken seriously. You tell me when a gangster writes whatever he wants, should that be taken seriously even as the officer in question has done all the good work in arresting them,” Mr. Bharti told The Hindu.

He said, “A serial killer gangster, accused in six murder cases and other serious cases, is arrested in 2012. He makes a motivated, malicious and wild complaint in 2018 and it is being peddled in 2020. It should be enquired as to who are the people behind peddling this news and conniving, aiding and abetting a thoroughbred criminal in furthering his nefarious agenda. If media starts playing into the hands of accused criminals, this will set a wrong precedent and will further encourage accused persons to level unsubstantiated allegations against investigators.”