Day after attack on Army convoy, search underway in J-K's Poonch to track down terrorists

January 13, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Jammu

A cordon-and-search operation was underway in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to track down terrorists who had fired on a convoy of Army vehicles a day ago, officials said.

There was no casualty in the attack on the convoy on Friday.

Troops are using sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance to comb the area, which has dense forest, the officials said.

The cordon-and-search operation was underway to track the attackers, a senior officer said.

The vehicles that came under attack near Krishna Ghati in Poonch sector on Friday evening were carrying security personnel back to a camp.

No one was injured in the attack and the commanding officer as well as other Army personnel were safe, officials said.

A similar ambush on Army vehicles took place in Poonch's Dhatya Morh in the Dera Ki Gali area on December 21. Four Army personnel were killed in the attack.

Rajouri and Poonch districts have witnessed targeted attacks by terrorists on the Army and civilians in the recent past, they said.

Nineteen soldiers were killed in four terrorist attacks in Rajouri and Poonch in 2023.

Security forces killed more than 30 terrorists in the two districts — along the Line of Control (LoC) as well as in the hinterland — last year.

