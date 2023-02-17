Data | Private tuitions helped blunt learning loss in many States

February 17, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

The data points published on January 23 and February 1 showed that the maths skills and reading skills of rural school students in the southern and western States were impacted the most due to COVID-19. Further reading of the Annual Status of Education Report (2022) shows that in many southern and western States, the share of children taking paid private tuition classes reduced after the COVID-19 outbreak, while it increased in all other regions.

Notably, Gujarat, where reading ability was the poorest among all the States in 2022, recorded the biggest decrease in students taking tuition classes post-pandemic. Similarly, the share of students who took tuition classes also decreased in the southern States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka — all of which recorded drastic declines in maths and reading skills. Interestingly, Andhra Pradesh, the only southern State which recorded an increase in the share of students who could do division problems post-pandemic, was also the only southern State which saw a significant increase in tuition-going children. Telangana and Rajasthan recorded only meagre increases.

None of the States in the central, eastern, northern and north-eastern regions, except Tripura, recorded a decrease in private tuition-going children in 2022 compared to 2018. Many States in these regions recorded an increase in the share of Class VIII children who could carry out division sums and read Standard II-level text post-pandemic. Even in those States where the share declined, the decrease was not as steep as their southern counterparts.

However, it is also important to note that the share of students who took private coaching was already relatively high in many eastern, north-eastern and northern States and only further increased during the pandemic. On the other hand, the share was relatively low in western and southern States and further declined after the pandemic in many of them. This data suggests that while the pandemic-forced school closures led to a drastic fall in learning outcomes, private tuition helped fill the void or at least helped blunt the impact that COVID-19 had on education.

Chart 1 shows the share of Class I-VIII rural school students who took paid private tuition classes in 2022. The share in the southern, western and central States was low compared to other regions.

Chart 2 shows the change in the share of Class I-VIII rural school students who took paid private tuition classes in 2022 compared to 2018. Only Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra recorded significant increases among the southern and western States.

Chart 3 shows the share of Class I rural school students who took paid private tuition classes in 2022. It shows that the private coaching culture starts at a very young age in the eastern, north-eastern and northern States. In States where the coaching culture was already prevalent and in regions where children began attending private classes from an early age, the increase in the share of students who took tuition was much sharper post-pandemic.

Chart 4 shows the difference between the share of Class I-VIII private students and government students who took paid tuition classes in 2022. The higher the number, the more the share of private school students. A negative figure indicates the opposite. The graph shows that in all States (except Kerala and West Bengal), the share of private school students who took paid tuition was higher, showing that the richer classes were able to manage the pandemic-forced learning losses better compared to poorer households.

Source: Annual Status of Education Report (Rural)-2022

