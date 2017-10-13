Data Point — Flying high

National

Among airports in Indian cities handling 2 mn or more passengers, Delhi accounted for the highest absolute increase in the number of passengers in 2016-17 compared with 2015-16. Guwahati showed the highest percentage increase (39%) in passengers in 2016-17 (2.8 mn to 3.9 mn passengers). A look at all the airports that handled at least 5 mn passengers in 2016-17.

Source: Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

