Data: Migration patterns in India

As of 2011, Maharashtra was home to the highest number of internal migrants, most of whom hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the State which recorded the highest outmigration. People mostly migrated from one rural area to another.

The highest number of international migrants were from Bangladesh. The data is part of the 2011 Census and was released recently.

The first chart shows the top five States which had the highest number of outmigrants and the States the migrants headed to. The second chart shows the top five States which had highest number of in migrants and the States of their previous residence.

Demographic dynamics

People moving from one rural area to another accounted for over half of the total internal migrants, while rural to urban and urban to urban migration accounted for about 20% each.

From a foreign land

Migrants from Bangladesh to West Bengal accounted for over 30% of the total international migrants, the highest by a large margin.