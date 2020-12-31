Data firm puts Narendra Modi’s net approval at 55%

Morning Consult, which carries out surveys and research globally, said in its latest survey that over 75% people approve of Modi while 20% disapprove

A data firm tracking the approval ratings of world leaders has put the net approval for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high of 55%.

Morning Consult, which carries out surveys and research globally, said in its latest survey that over 75% people approve of Modi while 20% disapprove, making his net approval rating at 55.

The similar figure for German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 24% while it is in the negative for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson as more people disapprove of his work than those who approve it.

The approximate sample size of the survey in India was 2,126 with a margin of error of 2.2%, according to its website.