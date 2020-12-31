National

Data firm puts Narendra Modi’s net approval at 55%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

A data firm tracking the approval ratings of world leaders has put the net approval for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high of 55%.

Morning Consult, which carries out surveys and research globally, said in its latest survey that over 75% people approve of Modi while 20% disapprove, making his net approval rating at 55.

The similar figure for German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 24% while it is in the negative for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson as more people disapprove of his work than those who approve it.

The approximate sample size of the survey in India was 2,126 with a margin of error of 2.2%, according to its website.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2020 6:37:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/data-firm-puts-modis-net-approval-at-55/article33463904.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY