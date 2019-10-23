Data: Can the use of green crackers reduce pollution levels during Diwali?

With Diwali just around the corner, the pollution debate is back. Does bursting of crackers increase pollution levels? How harmful are the chemicals added in them when inhaled? Did the Supreme Court order in 2018 to reduce bursting window to two hours have an impact on pollution levels? How does green crackers negate these issues? We take a look at the available data to find answers.

Extreme pollution

In 2016, the Chest Research Foundation of India, Pune conducted a series of experiments on firecrackers such as sparklers, ground spinners, flower pots, snake tablets, among others to determine the amount of PM 2.5 particles emitted by them PM 2.5 (particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5µm or less) is an air-pollutant which poses great health risks when inhaled. In India, the 24-hour mean limit of PM 2.5 is 60 µg/m³ (micrograms per cubic metre). The graph shows the results of the experiments. The pollution levels are plotted against the time of exposure of each cracker.

Emissions by cracker type

image/svg+xml 3 mins 70000 60000 50000 40000 30000 20000 10000 0 3 mins 6 mins 3 mins 2 mins 5 mins PM2.5 levels ( g/ mÂ³ ) SOURCE: CHEST RESEARCH FOUNDATION, PUNE Laad of 1000 Snake tablets Pulpul Fulzadi Chakri Anar

The crackers emitted extremely high PM 2.5 levels with the snake tablet producing a peak PM 2.5 level of 64,850 µµg/m³ - the highest of all

Effect on surroundings

The table below shows PM10 levels (particulate matter having a diameter of 10 μm or less which is another air pollutant) across various urban residential centres in Tamil Nadu. The first four columns list the 24-hr average PM10 levels a week before Diwali day and the next four list the 34-hour average PM10 levels on Diwali day. In India, the 24-hour mean limit of PM 10 is 100 µg/m³

Harmful Chemicals

Apart from causing particulate matter pollution, crackers contain several chemicals which produce different colours and effects. Here is a list of few chemicals, their use and their affect on humans

Harmful effects

What are green crackers?

Green crackers have a small shell size compared to traditional crackers, are produced using less harmful raw materials and have additives which reduce emissions by suppressing dust. Their salient features according to CSIR-NEERI scientists are:

They don’t contain banned chemicals such as lithium, arsenic, barium, lead, etc. They are called Safe Water Releaser (SWAS), Safe Thermite Cracker (STAR) and Safe Minimal Aluminium (SAFAL) crackers. They release water vapour and don’t allow the dust particles to rise They are designed to reduce 30% particulate matter pollution. QR codes on green cracker packages will help consumers scan and identify counterfeits

Spike during Diwali

image/svg+xml Place/ city 2015 2016 2017 2018 2015 2016 2017 2018 Triplicane, Chennai 29 75 47 81 90 177 597 70 Besant Nagar, Chennai 32 90 62 48 88 102 387 75 Nungambakkam, Chennai 48 104 50 67 131 178 541 48 Thirunagar, Madurai 28 41 40 71 116 75 64 137 Saradha Bala Mandhir, Salem 43 92 65 51 148 143 162 154 Ponnaiyarajapuram/ Goundamapalayam, Coimbatore 39 65 57 68 259 121 172 204 Ramalinga Nagar, Woraiyur, Trichy 53 84 73 59 136 154 171 113 Tirunelveli town, Tirunelveli 64 127 38 27 120 170 123 126 Rayapuram, Tiruppur 53 51 52 64 193 126 85 323 Nagal Pudur, Dindigul 66 65 54 63 112 273 185 148 One week before Diwali Diwali day SOURCE: TAMIL NADU POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD

Observations from the table