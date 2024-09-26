GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dassault Aviation creates new company for MRO in India

The development comes as negotiations with the Indian Navy are in advanced stages for 26 Rafale-M, the marine variant, to operate off Indian aircraft carriers

Updated - September 26, 2024 02:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of Dassault Aviation

Representational image of Dassault Aviation | Photo Credit: Reuters

Dassault Aviation of France has announced the incorporation of a subsidiary company in India dedicated exclusively for Maintenance, Repair and Overall (MRO) of its military activities, Dassault Aviation MRO India (DAMROI), based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The development comes as negotiations with the Indian Navy are in advanced stages for 26 Rafale-M, the marine variant, to operate off Indian aircraft carriers. Indian Air Force (IAF) operates three squadrons of the Mirage-2000 fighters and 36 Rafale fighter jets.

“It is committed to meeting the needs of the IAF by offering tailor-made products and services to support its Mirage 2000 fleet and, more broadly, the fighter aircraft supplied by Dassault Aviation in India, in order to guarantee the best possible responsiveness and efficiency in fulfilling its requirements,” the company said in a statement.

“Created under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” policy to contribute to India’s self-reliance and promote indigenous value-added services, DAMROI will benefit from Dassault Aviation’s technological expertise and offer new opportunities for cooperation and collaboration with the aim of becoming a key player in participating to a full-fledged aero defence ecosystem in India,” the statement added.

Published - September 26, 2024 02:27 pm IST

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.