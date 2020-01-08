National

Dasgupta gheraoed at Visva Bhararti

more-in

The Rajya Sabha MP was scheduled to give a lecture on CAA

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, who on Wednesday was scheduled to give a lecture at Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan, on the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, faced protests by students. Mr. Dasgupta was scheduled to deliver the lecture, ‘The CAA-2019: Understanding and Interpretation’ as a part of the lecture series of the university.

“How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation [by] students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into room now with mob outside,” Mr. Dasgupta tweeted.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Dasgupta described the situation as “Left fascism” and said there were many who want some kind of confrontation. The venue of the lecture was Lipika auditorium but was later Social Works Department. The moment the students knew of the change of the venue they came in large numbers and gheraoed the venue. Mr. Dasgupta, who arrived at the university in the afternoon, was struck at the venue for several hours till late in the evening.

The protesting students said they would not allow the university set up by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore to be used for “furthering political interest of the party.”

“When there is a nationwide strike how can such a lecture be held at the university. Most of those who are attending the lecture are outsiders,” said Somnath Sau, a supporter of the Students Federation of India.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
university
West Bengal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 10:36:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/dasgupta-gheraoed-at-visva-bhararti/article30516907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY