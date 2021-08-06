Darbhanga youth collect bricks to build delayed AIIMS

They seek promised healthcare infrastructure with collective action

Members of a youth organisation in the Darbhanga district of north Bihar have kicked off a campaign to collect bricks from villagers for the foundation of the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the district.

In September 2020, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the establishment of an AIIMS at Darbhanga in north Bihar at a cost of ₹1,264 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The hospital is to be completed within four years from the date of the approval.

“While activities in AIIMS at other places like Nagpur, Gorakhpur, Telengana, Deoghar, Guwahati and Bilaspur have started in some way or other in record time, here at Darbhanga even the foundation of the proposed hospital has not been laid. What can be more ironic? So, we have started collecting bricks from village to village and will lay the foundation of the hospital at the proposed site on September 8 before 5,000 people,” Aditya Mohan Jha of the non-profit Mithila Students Union (MSU). told The Hindu over phone. He added, “The government, leaders and parties keep making announcements for the hospital repeatedly but there is no update on it yet.”

They began collecting bricks on August 1.

The proposed AIIMS at Darbhanga was to add 100 undergraduate (MBBS) seats and 60 B.Sc. (Nursing) seats, with super-speciality departments and 750 beds. A statement released at the time had said, “The objective is to establish the new AIIMS at Darbhanga as an Institution of National Importance for providing quality tertiary healthcare, medical education, nursing education and research in the region.”

“The establishment of the new AIIMS will lead to employment generation for nearly 3,000 persons in various faculty and non-faculty posts. Further, indirect employment generation will also take place due to facilities and services like shopping centre, canteens etc. coming in the vicinity of the hospital,” the statement added.

The MSU had earlier had kicked off a social media campaign “#AphcChalukaro” to open additional Primary Health Centres in villages as the COVID-19 pandemic spread to rural areas.

This campaign inspired the youth of Bangaon village (in Saharsa district), one of the largest in the State with nearly 1 lakh population and three Panchayats, to pressurise the district administration via social media to open a closed Primary Health Centre — this facility had been constructed at a cost of ₹65 lakh and stuffed previously with fodder for cattle. Similarly, youth from the Maniyari village in Muzaffarpur district also united to force the local administration to open the closed health centre in their village.