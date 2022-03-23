Danish Siddiqui’s parents say International Criminal Court should investigate his killing

Pulitzer prize winner photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in clashes with Taliban in Afghanistan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

March 23, 2022 02:52 IST

Those responsible for incident should be brought to justice, journalist’s parents say in complaint demanding probe

Award winning photo-journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in a "deliberate targeted attack" and the International Criminal Court (ICC) should investigate the case, said Avi Singh, a leading lawyer who is representing the parents of the late Mr .Siddiqui in a case at the ICC.

Mr. Siddiqui's parents, Prof. Akhtar Siddiqui and Mrs. Shahida Akhtar have filed a complaint with the Prosecutor of ICC demanding to investigate the brutal murder and to bring those responsible for the incident - including senior Taliban commanders - to justice.

Mr. Singh said Danish Siddiqui was targeted as he was a journalist and an Indian and targeting someone on such grounds amounts to a crime that should not go unpunished.

"On 16th July, 2021, Danish Siddiqui, known not only in India and throughout the world, but also in Afghanistan, for his photographs from the frontline, was embedded by Reuters with the Afghan Special Forces in Spin Boldak, where he was injured in an attack by the Taliban. He was taken to a mosque, historically a place of refuge, for medical treatment. The mosque was attacked by the Taliban, and Danish was taken into custody, tortured and murdered," said Mr. Singh in a statement.

Mr. Singh said that Mr. Siddiqui's body had 12 bullet entry and exit points but his bullet proof jacket had no bullet marks which shows that the Pulitzer-prize winning photo-journalist was tortured and executed.

The lawyer said that the International Criminal Court has been carrying out investigation into crimes against humanity and war crimes in Afghanistan as the country had acceded to the Rome Statute.

In response to a question, Mr. Singh said that India's non-ratification of the Rome Statute won't pose a problem to the case as Mr. Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan which is covered by the Rome Statute.