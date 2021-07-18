Danish Siddiqui laid to rest in Delhi

New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia accepts family’s request for burial in its graveyard.

The mortal remains of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan while covering the conflict between the Afghan armed forces and the Taliban, arrived in the Capital on Sunday evening. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar accepted the request of the family of Siddiqui to bury his body in the JMI graveyard that is meant exclusively for university employees, their spouses and minor children.

Mr. Siddiqui was a student at the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC) between 2005 -2007 and graduated with a Masters in Mass Communication and was in 2018 awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award. His father, Professor Akhtar Siddiqui, retired from the JMI as Dean, Faculty of Education.

The death certificate issued by the Embassy of India in Kabul says Siddiqui died on July 16 at Spin Boldak, Kandahar, Afghanistan while on assignment with Reuters as chief reporter and photographer. The cause of the death has been stated as “multiple gun shot wounds”.

Ms. Akhtar said the JMI will organise a condolence meeting on the university campus on July 20 and an exhibition of his work will also be organised in due course of time so that students can take inspiration from it. The university said his interaction with the students of the MCRC was on April 26, 2021 when he was invited to speak on Convergent Journalism.