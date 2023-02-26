ADVERTISEMENT

Danish Crown Prince, Princess arrive in India for four-day visit

February 26, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - New Delhi

The visit is the first ever from the Danish Royal family in two decades.

ANI

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess, Mary Elizabeth are in India for a four-day visit. Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess, Mary Elizabeth arrived on Monday for a four-day visit to India from February 26-March 2.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to his Twitter handle to inform about the arrival of the Danish royal couple. He noted that the visit of the royal couple will further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark. Mr. Bagchi tweeted, "Their Royal Highness Crown Prince Frederik & Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrive in India for a 4-day visit. This is the 1st Royal Visit from Denmark in two decades. Will further strengthen and enhance the close & friendly ties between our countries."

During their visit, Denmark Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian will hold a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He will address the opening session of the India-Denmark: Partners for Green & Sustainable Progress organized by CII. He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the press release. The royal couple will also visit Agra and Chennai and depart on March 2 from Chennai.

Denmark's Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Minister for Environment Magnus Heunicke, and Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities along with senior officials and a high-level business delegation are accompanying the royal couple during their visit to India.

Earlier, the Crown Prince travelled to India in 2003. Queen Margrethe II visited India in 2003 as a Crown Princess, according to the press release.

The MEA, in its press release, noted further, "India and Denmark as vibrant and open democracies, share common values of a rules-based international order and convergence of views on significant multilateral issues."It added, "The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark."

