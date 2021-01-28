Daniel Pearl murder accused Omar Saeed’s acquittal ‘truly demonstrates’ Pakistan’s intent on terrorism: India

NEW DELHI

28 January 2021 21:51 IST

The acquittal was opposed internationally by both the U.S. government as well as the family of the slain journalist.

The acquittal of terror accused Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh “demonstrates” the real intent of Pakistan on acting against terror elements based in that country, said an official of the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. Addressing the weekly press briefing online, Official Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India continues to call upon Pakistan for “verifiable” action against terror masterminds.

“This case truly demonstrates Pakistan’s intent on taking action on terror front. It is a travesty of justice not to find Omar Saeed guilty of any charges in this heinous act of terror. Our position on Pakistan taking sustained, verifiable, credible and irreversible action against terrorism and terrorist funding emanating from all territory under its control remains unchanged,” said Mr. Srivastava.

Saeed, who is the chief accused in the brutal 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl, was acquitted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday. The acquittal was opposed internationally by both the U.S. government as well as the family of the slain journalist.

Advertising

Advertising

Omar Saeed, who is a British-Pakistani, earlier served jail term in India for his alleged role in the kidnapping of western tourists in India in 1994. Terrorists who hijacked the Indian Airlines IC814 from Kathmandu secured his release in exchange for the aircraft and its passengers from Kandahar.