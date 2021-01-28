Daniel Pearl murder accused Omar Saeed’s acquittal ‘truly demonstrates’ Pakistan’s intent on terrorism: India

The acquittal of terror accused Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh “demonstrates” the real intent of Pakistan on acting against terror elements based in that country, said an official of the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. Addressing the weekly press briefing online, Official Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India continues to call upon Pakistan for “verifiable” action against terror masterminds.
“This case truly demonstrates Pakistan’s intent on taking action on terror front. It is a travesty of justice not to find Omar Saeed guilty of any charges in this heinous act of terror. Our position on Pakistan taking sustained, verifiable, credible and irreversible action against terrorism and terrorist funding emanating from all territory under its control remains unchanged,” said Mr. Srivastava.
Saeed, who is the chief accused in the brutal 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl, was acquitted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday. The acquittal was opposed internationally by both the U.S. government as well as the family of the slain journalist.
Omar Saeed, who is a British-Pakistani, earlier served jail term in India for his alleged role in the kidnapping of western tourists in India in 1994. Terrorists who hijacked the Indian Airlines IC814 from Kathmandu secured his release in exchange for the aircraft and its passengers from Kandahar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath