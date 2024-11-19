Daniel Barenboim and Ali Abu Awwad presented Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development for 2023 was presented to classical pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim and Palestinian peace activist Ali Abu Awwad on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

The prize was given to Mr. Barenboim for his contribution to foster peace through musical and cultural dialogue initiatives and to Mr. Awwad for his advocacy for dialogue through his organisation Roots, an outfit that he started after spending time in an Israeli jail.

Accepting the prize, Mr. Awwad recounted that he was imprisoned in Israel in 1990 when he and his mother carried out a hunger strike for 17 days. “What makes us human is our ability to recognise each other and protect each other’s dignity. This is what makes us human,” he said.

He recounted that he was hurt when his brother was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers but he decided not to seek revenge. “Because I was strong enough to let go.”

He recounted his meetings with Israeli victims who had died because of Palestinian attacks and said that he found humanity among the Jewish victims of violence as well.

“I realised that my enemies were not just enemies. There was a tremendous humanity behind. I could see the Jewish humanity,” he said, adding, “Our non violence struggle for Palestinian struggle has to pass through Jewish hearts and not through Jewish bodies.”

In his introductory remark, Shivshankar Menon, former Foreign Secretary and member of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, described the initiatives by Mr. Barenboim and Mr. Awwad as “exemplary”. The event was held in virtual mode.

Speaking on the occasion, former Vice-President of India Hamid Ansari said the attempts of Mr. Barenboim and Mr. Awwad had not gone “unnoticed” and would inspire future generations.

“Daniel Barenboim, renowned musician and conductor has used the universal language of music to bridge cultural and political divides,” Mr. Ansari said.

“Ali Abu Awwad, a Palestinian peace activist, a founder of the Palestinian peace movement Taghyeer has worked to promote non-violent resistance and dialogue. His efforts have inspired numerous individuals to seek reconciliation and peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and signify the power of resilience and hope,” he said.

Mr. Ansari said the primary victims of the Israel-Palestinian conflict were the young people of the West Asian region and Palestine. “Their efforts inspire us to strive for a better future where differences are celebrated,” he said.

