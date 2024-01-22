Dangri attack | Juvenile held for ‘harbouring terrorists’

January 22, 2024 02:51 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - SRINAGAR

A juvenile has been apprehended for harbouring terrorists involved in the killing of five civilians in Dangri village of district Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir in January last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Sunday.

The juvenile was taken into custody on Saturday by the NIA and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Rajouri, for remand.

Five persons belonging to the minority Hindu community were killed in the attack on January 1, 2023.

Earlier, two persons — Nisar Ahmed alias Haji Nisar and Mushtaq Hussain alias Chacha — were arrested for allegedly harbouring the terrorists.

The NIA said the duo had provided logistic support to the terrorists for more than two months and had sheltered them in a hideout, which they had constructed on the directions of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) handlers, namely Saifullah alias Sajid Jutt, Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi and Mohammad Qasim.

A team of NIA officials had regularly camped in the hilly terrain of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts of J&K in search of actual perpetrators of the offence during the course of investigations.

The investigations in the case are still under process, the NIA said.

