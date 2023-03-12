ADVERTISEMENT

Dandi March will be remembered as determined effort against injustice: PM Modi

March 12, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Dandi March of 1930 was a landmark event in the history of India's freedom struggle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

On the anniversary of the historic "Dandi March" on March 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and all others who took part in it, and said it will be remembered as a determined effort against various forms of injustice.

The Salt Satyagraha March, also known as the Dandi March of 1930, was a landmark event in the history of India's freedom struggle.

As part of the Civil Disobedience Movement against the British rule, "satyagrahis" led by Gandhi marched from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi from March 12 to April 5, 1930, and made salt from seawater, breaking the Salt Law imposed by the British.

"I pay homage to Bapu and all those who took part in the Dandi March. This was an important event in our nation's history," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

It will be remembered as a determined effort against various forms of injustice, he added.

