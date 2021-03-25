‘Dams in J&K compliant with treaty’

NEW DELHI

25 March 2021 01:27 IST

India has argued that the designs of Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir are in line with the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty. The information was conveyed to the Pakistani delegation that participated in 116th Meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission.

An official statement said India provided technical data in support of its position. It said both the Commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to interact more frequently.

