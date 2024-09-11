GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Damaged smartwatch key to probe in Bangladesh leader’s murder

Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan’s body was found in Meghalaya, around 1.5 km from Bangladesh border

Updated - September 11, 2024 10:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh
Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary reviews tactical and operational preparedness during a visit to India-Bangladesh border, in North 24 Parganas district.

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary reviews tactical and operational preparedness during a visit to India-Bangladesh border, in North 24 Parganas district. | Photo Credit: PTI

A damaged smartwatch found on the body of senior Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan ‘Panna’ could provide investigators vital clues about the Bangladeshi politician’s murder, a senior government official told The Hindu.

His body was found on August 26 at a betel nut plantation in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills, around 1.5 km from the Bangladesh border.

India will continue to probe the murder case and if needed the findings will be shared with the Bangladeshi authorities, the official said.

“He was throttled to death, following which a case of murder has been registered. The smartwatch has been sent for forensic examination. We could not switch it on. We identified him with the help of the passport the deceased had on his body,” a police official said on condition of anonymity.

The police official added that the place where the body was found did not have any network connectivity and since it was raining that day, the scene of crime was disturbed.

Violence erupts

After Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and escaped to India on August 5, violence erupted in the neighbouring country and in several cases, members of the Hindu community, temples and shops were specifically targetted.

Several leaders of Ms. Hasina’s Awami League have been killed, arrested or attempted to flee the country since August 5.

Explaining the circumstances around Mr. Khan’s killing, the official said it was suspected that he was trying to flee Bangladesh and was carrying a huge amount of money but no cash was found near the body.

“It is possible that he may have been killed along the border and body dumped in India. The area where the body is found has lot of plantations,” the official said.

The official said the smartwatch would help in tracing the trail taken by the deceased before he was killed.

“There are reports that he was with a judge who was to come to India from Bangladesh. The judge was however apprehended by the Border Guards Bangladesh,” said the official.

The BGB had earlier said that on August 24 it detained former apex appellate division judge of the Supreme Court Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik as he was trying to cross over to India through Sylhet’s Kanaighat border along Meghalaya.

Mr. Khan’s body was handed over to Bangladesh on August 31 along with the post-mortem report.

The BSF, deployed along the 4,096-km Bangladesh border, is on a heightened vigil following Ms. Hasina’s ouster.

Published - September 11, 2024 10:01 pm IST

