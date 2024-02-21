Dalits, backward cannot get job in Modi's Ram Rajya: Rahul Gandhi in Kanpur

February 21, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Kanpur/Unnao (UP)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on February 21 accused the BJP-led Centre of not creating enough jobs for the Dalits and other backward classes, which constitute "90% of the population," and discriminating against them in his 'Ram Rajya.' "What kind of Ram Rajya is this where … Backward classes, Dalits, tribals and minorities, who constitute about 90% of the total population, cannot get jobs," Mr. Gandhi said in Kanpur during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' in a public meeting at the Ghantaghar intersection in the city.

"Fifty per cent of the population in the country belongs to backward classes, 15% are Dalits, 8% are tribals and 15% are minorities. Shout as much as you want but you can't get employment in this country. If you belong to backward, Dalit, tribal or poor general category then you cannot get a job. Narendra Modi does not want you people to get jobs," Mr. Gandhi said.

The former Congress President said that the class and caste divide in India was such that the Dalits and the backward have no one to represent them in the media or big industries, nor in the bureaucracy. He also said people are dying of hunger in the country.

"You saw the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. How many people were from backward classes, how many were Dalits and tribals. The tribal president [Droupadi Murmu] was also not invited. Dalit former President [Ramnath Kovind] was also not allowed inside," he alleged.

Mr. Gandhi stressed on his party's and allies' demand for a caste census, saying that only such a survey can help know about backwards' well-being in the country and how much money they have.

"We have said that the biggest revolutionary step for the progress of India is caste-wise census," he said.

Mr. Gandhi also alleged that the entire wealth of the country is in the hands of two-three per cent of people. "Adani, Ambani, Tata, Birla... these two-three per cent people are ruling you. These people are the Maharajas of the new India." The Congress leader slammed the central government for several of its decisions, including 2016 demonetisation, GST, and Agniveer scheme.

"Sometimes your papers get leaked, sometimes you are fired from the job, GST is imposed on you, demonetisation is imposed, your government recruitment is not done. The way for you to join the army has also been closed by them (Modi government) through Agniveer Yojna," he said.

Earlier, while being between Sohramau and Unnao, Mr. Gandhi waved to the people standing in a group on a roadside from his bus.

On the way to Shuklaganj from Unnao city, his convoy stopped for some time near Akrampur where he met some workers.

