Dalit student dies after being beaten by teacher, Opposition mounts pressure on government for action

A Dalit student of class 10 standard has died during treatment in Lucknow on September 26, 2022 morning days after being allegedly beaten by his teacher for writing wrong answers in the examination.

He was a student of Adarsh Inter College Achhalda, Auraiya district and suffered internal injuries after being allegedly beaten on September 7 by his Social Science teacher Ashwini Singh.

The incident has generated outrage among the Dalit community in the region with members of Bhim Army, a Dalit rights group, reaching the village of the deceased. The district administration has deployed additional forces in the victim’s village to control the situation.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has also mounted pressure on the government and alleged that under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation, violence and atrocities against Dalit community has been increasing manifold. “The death of a 10th standard Dalit student who was studying at Adarsh Inter College, Achhalda in Auraiya is very disturbing, it highlights that violence and atrocities against the Dalit community is increasing.

The Auraiya police must send the accused teacher to jail immediately, the Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh should take stern action to stop these incidents and Yogi government should implement concrete policy to stop incidents of murder, kidnapping and rape in the state,” wrote Ramji Gautam, BSP’s Rajya Sabha member on Twitter.

On September 7, the deceased was taken to Etawah hospital for treatment and later shifted to Lucknow where he died. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at Achhalda police station on a complaint by the family of the victim and police have started search operation to nab the accused teacher. The Inter College is closed since the information of the student’s death.