Dalai Lama marks 87th birthday by opening library and museum

The Dalai Lama speaks after inaugurating a museum on his 87th birthday, in Dharamshala, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 06, 2022 17:23 IST

Hundreds of schoolchildren, monks and local residents prayed for the Dalai Lama’s health and life at Tsuglakhang Temple, near his residence

The Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of Tibetans, marked his 87th birthday on Wednesday by inaugurating a library and museum in his hillside Indian headquarters.

He was cheered by a large number of followers, including American actor Richard Gere, a longtime disciple.

The Dalai Lama Library and Museum contain artifacts, his teachings, and books on his life and struggle for Tibetan autonomy and protection of its native Buddhist culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Dalai Lama by phone and wished him well on his birthday.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health.”

The Dalai Lama has made the hillside town of Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after an uprising against Chinese rule in 1959.

The Dalai Lama denies being a separatist and says he only advocates substantial autonomy and protection of Tibet’s native Buddhist culture.