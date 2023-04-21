ADVERTISEMENT

Dalai Lama attends first global Buddhist conference hosted by India

April 21, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - New Delhi

He addressed delegates from 30 countries which include monks, Buddhist scholars and practitioners and heads of Buddhist organisations from across the globe

The Hindu Bureau

The Dalai Lama at the global Buddhist conference. Photo: Twitter/@ANI

The Dalai Lama on April 21 participated in a global Buddhist conference hosted by India and said that he had been able to look at the current situation in Tibet with a broader perspective due to courage developed through the cultivation of compassion.

The Tibetan spiritual leader attended the second day of the first global Buddhist conference here and addressed delegates from 30 countries which include monks, Buddhist scholars and practitioners and heads of Buddhist organisations from across the globe.

The Union Culture Ministry and the International Buddhist Confederation, which are the organisers of the conference, had on Monday said that there was no confirmation on the Dalai Lama’s participation due to health issues. He has been at the centre of a controversy recently over a video with a minor boy, an incident for which he subsequently apologised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In his half an hour address at the summit, the Dalai Lama focused on the concepts of compassion, wisdom, and dependence origination as espoused by the Buddha.

“…I can also share with you that engaging in this kind of inner development and particularly focusing on wisdom and compassion. It really can help increase our courage as well. For example in the case of my dealing with the current struggle and situation of Tibet, if you think just only about it from a narrow-angle, you can lose your hope”, he said.

“But if you look at this crisis and look at this current situation from the broader perspective of the courage that cultivation of compassion gives you, then you can have a much more resilient mind. So, even in your daily life, there might be problems which may seem enormous and unbearable. Still, if you have the courage, you will be in a much stronger position to turn adversities into opportunities”.

He further said that if each one of us takes the Buddha’s teachings seriously, “we will be able to see real difference in our daily lives”.

The two-day summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 20.

A declaration was adopted at the end of the summit on April 21 which sought focus on the need to address the burning challenges both within and globally and offer a sustainable model for future of the world. It also focused on need for environmental sustainability, need to free human race from conflict, peace, preservation and access to Buddhist pilgrimage sites.  

Over 170 delegates from foreign countries, including Mexico, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Japan, and 150 from India are participating in the conference. While the largest number of delegates are from Sri Lanka (20) and Vietnam (30), there are no participants from China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / buddhism

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US