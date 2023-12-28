Daily Quiz | On Indian National Congress

1 / 6 | At which educational institution in Mumbai was the INC founded on December 28, 1885, with 72 delegates in attendance? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | How is Dewan Bahadur Raghunatha Rao, a resident of Mylapore in Chennai, connected with the Indian National Congress? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It is believed that the seed for the formation of the Congress was sown when 17 men met at his house in late 1884 SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Name the British civil servant and reformer, one of the founding fathers of the INC also considered the ‘Father of Indian Ornithology’. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Allan Octavian Hume SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | It was only in 1917 that the Indian National Congress got its first woman president. Name the lady who is more famous as a theosophist and Home Rule activist. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Annie Besant SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Though it is well known that Mahatma Gandhi was an important figure in the Indian National Congress scheme of things, he held the presidency only once. At which session was he elected the president? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The 1924 session at Belgaum SHOW ANSWER