GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | Significant events of June 21
Premium

Some significant events occurred on June 21. Here is a quiz on observances, birthdays and everything else that happened on the day

Published - June 21, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | Significant events of June 21
People practice yoga at the CM House in Bhopal on International Yoga Day on June 21, 2024
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | A book which is a part of a popular best-selling series was released on this date in 2003. The book prominently features one of the most hated characters from the series. Black quill, educational decree no 27 and a prophecy are some of the interesting elements from the book. Identify the series and the book. 
Answer : Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.