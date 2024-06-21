Daily Quiz | Significant events of June 21

1 / 5 | A book which is a part of a popular best-selling series was released on this date in 2003. The book prominently features one of the most hated characters from the series. Black quill, educational decree no 27 and a prophecy are some of the interesting elements from the book. Identify the series and the book.

Answer : Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

2 / 5 | This Prime Minister, who was sworn in on June 21, 1991, was the first Congress PM outside the Gandhi-Nehru family. He was also posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award recently. Name the Prime Minister.

Answer : PV Narasimha Rao

3 / 5 | June 21 is celebrated as the International Day of Yoga. When did the United Nations General Assembly adopt a resolution to this effect?

Answer : December 11, 2014

4 / 5 | India will experience the Summer Solstice on June 21. The Summer Solstice marks the event when the Sun is at its southernmost position to Earth's equator. Is the statement true?

Answer : It is false. It will be at the northernmost position