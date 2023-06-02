Daily Quiz | On World Milk Day

1 / 7 | How is milk 'toned'?

Answer : Full-fat buffalo milk is diluted with skim milk and water to reduce its fat content.

2 / 7 | What is the Sanskrit name for the Ocean of Milk that was churned to get nectar and where Vishnu resides by reclining on Sesha?

Answer : Kshira Sagara

3 / 7 | Fill in the blank: A cow's milk is slightly yellowish in coloUr, when compared to buffalo's milk, due to the presence of_______?

Answer : Carotene

4 / 7 | If it is Aavin for Tamil Nadu and Milma for Kerala, what is it for Karnataka?

Answer : Nandini

5 / 7 | Which five-lettered word describes the mammary glands of female cattle, goats, etc. that produces milk?

Answer : Udder

6 / 7 | Casein, the main protein in milk, forms 'micelles'. What happens because 'micelles' scatter light?

Answer : The milk appears white in colour