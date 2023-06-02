HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On World Milk Day
Premium

Since 2001, June 1 has been observed as World Milk Day to recognise its importance as a global food. A quiz on all things related to milk

June 02, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On World Milk Day
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | How is milk ‘toned’?
Answer : Full-fat buffalo milk is diluted with skim milk and water to reduce its fat content.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.