Daily Quiz | On Tri-Services

V V Ramanan June 23, 2022 11:48 IST

Since the Agnipath initiative is in the limelight, a quiz on the three Services in India

Daily Quiz | On Tri-Services Since the Agnipath initiative is in the limelight, a quiz on the three Services in India

1. Which date is celebrated as Army Day and why?
Answer : January 15. It is the day K.M. Cariappa took over the reins of the Indian Army

2. Who is the present Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces?
Answer : Ram Nath Kovind

3. What is the motto of the Indian Navy?
Answer : 'Sham No Varunah'

4. Which 'elite' regiment's badge comprises the Ashoka borne aloft on an open parachute supported by crossed lances and held together by its title?
Answer : President's Bodyguard

5. One of the world's fastest operational cruise missiles, used by the Indian armed forces, is a portmanteau formed from the names of two water bodies. Name the missile and the water bodies.
Answer : Brahmos (Brahmaputra & Moskva)

6. Fill in the blanks in this quote attributed to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw: "If anyone tells you he is never afraid, he is a liar or he is a _____".
Answer : Gurkha

7. Where are the headquarters of the Indian Army's Northern and Western Commands?
Answer : Udhampur and Chandi Mandir



