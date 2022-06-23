Daily Quiz | On Tri-Services
Since the Agnipath initiative is in the limelight, a quiz on the three Services in India
1.
Which date is celebrated as Army Day and why?
Answer :
January 15. It is the day K.M. Cariappa took over the reins of the Indian Army
2.
Who is the present Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces?
3.
What is the motto of the Indian Navy?
Answer :
‘Sham No Varunah’
4.
Which 'elite' regiment's badge comprises the Ashoka borne aloft on an open parachute supported by crossed lances and held together by its title?
Answer :
President’s Bodyguard
5.
One of the world's fastest operational cruise missiles, used by the Indian armed forces, is a portmanteau formed from the names of two water bodies. Name the missile and the water bodies.
Answer :
Brahmos (Brahmaputra & Moskva)
6.
Fill in the blanks in this quote attributed to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw: “If anyone tells you he is never afraid, he is a liar or he is a _____”.
7.
Where are the headquarters of the Indian Army's Northern and Western Commands?
Answer :
Udhampur and Chandi Mandir
