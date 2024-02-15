Daily Quiz | On traditional games

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | What is the primary objective for the participants in Jallikattu? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : To successfully hold onto the hump of the bull for a specific distance or time, while the bull attempts to escape. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | The ancient Indian sport “Mallkambh” combines gymnastics and martial arts. What is the apparatus used in Mallakhamb primarily made of? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Wood (usually a vertical wooden pole) SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | A popular board game in India, Pachisi is believed to be the predecessor to which modern board game? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ludo SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Modern Polo is believed to have originated in Manipur. What was the original name of Polo in ancient India? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sagol Kangjei SHOW ANSWER