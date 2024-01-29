Daily Quiz | On the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court, which into existence on January 28, 1950, replaced which bodies that were then at the apex of the Indian court system?
Answer : Federal Court of India and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.
What is the motto of the Supreme Court as inscribed on its seal?
Answer : ‘Yato Dharmastato Jayah’ (Whence Justice, Thence Victory).
The original Constitution of 1950 envisaged a Supreme Court with a Chief Justice and 7 puisne Judges. What is the current strength of judges in the Supreme Court?
Answer : 34 judges including the Chief Justice.
What is the design of the Supreme Court building shaped as?
Answer : Shape of a balance with a pair of Scales of Justice.
What does a 2.1m black bronze sculpture crafted by Chintamoni Kar, and installed in 1978, portray?
Answer : It portrays Mother India sheltering the Republic of India represented by the symbol of a child holding an open book said to uphold the laws of the land.
What record does the Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala case of 1973 hold as regards the bench?
Answer : With 13 judges it was the largest-ever bench constituted at the Supreme Court.
