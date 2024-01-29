Daily Quiz | On the Supreme Court

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | The Supreme Court, which into existence on January 28, 1950, replaced which bodies that were then at the apex of the Indian court system? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Federal Court of India and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | What is the motto of the Supreme Court as inscribed on its seal? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Yato Dharmastato Jayah’ (Whence Justice, Thence Victory). SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | The original Constitution of 1950 envisaged a Supreme Court with a Chief Justice and 7 puisne Judges. What is the current strength of judges in the Supreme Court? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 34 judges including the Chief Justice. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | What is the design of the Supreme Court building shaped as? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Shape of a balance with a pair of Scales of Justice. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | What does a 2.1m black bronze sculpture crafted by Chintamoni Kar, and installed in 1978, portray? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It portrays Mother India sheltering the Republic of India represented by the symbol of a child holding an open book said to uphold the laws of the land. SHOW ANSWER