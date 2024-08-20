Daily Quiz | On life and times of former PM Rajiv Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi is paying homage to late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary at Vir Bhumi, in New Delhi.START THE QUIZ
1 / 8 |
1. Born into the famous Nehru family, which famous school did attend in India and to which prestigious colleges did he go but without completing a degree?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Doon School, Trinity College (Cambridge) and Imperial College (London).
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 8 |
2. What was his profession when he decided to join mainstream politics?
3 / 8 |
3. From which constituency did he contest the Lok Sabha polls in 1981 and how is the constituency connected to his family?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Amethi in UP. His brother Sanjay and subsequently his widow Sonia and son Rahul have all won from it.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 8 |
4. What record did Rajiv set when he took over as the PM on the assasination of Indira Gandhi in October 1984?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Youngest Indian to hold the office.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 8 |
5. During his regime, Operations codenamed ‘Flowers are Blooming’ and ‘Cactus’ were undertaken to thwart coups in which two countries?
6 / 8 |
6. What did the 61st Amendment to Constitution introduced under Rajiv Gandhi’s leadership in 1988 bring about?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
7 / 8 |
7. In which place in Tamil Nadu was Rajiv Gandhi assassinated on May 21, 1991
8 / 8 |
8. What is the ‘Sadhbhavana Diwas’ observed on August 20?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Observed annually to promote national integration and communal harmony.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO