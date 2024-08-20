Daily Quiz | On life and times of former PM Rajiv Gandhi

1 / 8 | 1. Born into the famous Nehru family, which famous school did attend in India and to which prestigious colleges did he go but without completing a degree? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Doon School, Trinity College (Cambridge) and Imperial College (London). SHOW ANSWER

2 / 8 | 2. What was his profession when he decided to join mainstream politics? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A pilot with Air India. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 8 | 3. From which constituency did he contest the Lok Sabha polls in 1981 and how is the constituency connected to his family? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Amethi in UP. His brother Sanjay and subsequently his widow Sonia and son Rahul have all won from it. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 8 | 4. What record did Rajiv set when he took over as the PM on the assasination of Indira Gandhi in October 1984? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Youngest Indian to hold the office. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 8 | 5. During his regime, Operations codenamed ‘Flowers are Blooming’ and ‘Cactus’ were undertaken to thwart coups in which two countries? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Seychelles and Maldives. SHOW ANSWER

6 / 8 | 6. What did the 61st Amendment to Constitution introduced under Rajiv Gandhi’s leadership in 1988 bring about? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18. SHOW ANSWER

7 / 8 | 7. In which place in Tamil Nadu was Rajiv Gandhi assassinated on May 21, 1991 DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sriperumbudur. SHOW ANSWER